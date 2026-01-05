Singapore's Aviation Soars: Changi Airport Hits Record 70 Million Passengers

In a remarkable turnaround for the aviation industry, Singapore's Changi Airport reported a record-breaking 70 million passengers in 2025, according to an announcement made on Monday.

Surpassing the pre-pandemic high of 68.3 million in 2019, the airport's resurgence highlights the successful recovery efforts following the COVID-19 crisis. Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow emphasized the government's foresight in resuming Terminal 5 construction, paused during the pandemic but now pivotal in coping with increased demand.

Scheduled for completion by the mid-2030s, Terminal 5 represents a leap forward in aviation technology and sustainability. The new mega terminal will utilize automation and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and sustainability, increasing passenger capacity from 90 million to 140 million annually.

