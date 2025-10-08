Madhya Pradesh: From Heartland Stories to Global Screens at FICCI Frames 2025

The second day of FICCI Frames 2025 spotlighted the session 'From Heartland to International Screens: MP in Focus,' backed by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and gathering renowned artists and filmmakers alongside government figures to discuss the state's burgeoning significance in the entertainment industry.

Guided by Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh, the panel included Bidisha Mukherjee, IAS, of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, actors and producers Huma Qureshi, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, and Sunny Hinduja, alongside Vijay Koshy of The Viral Fever and filmmaker Jitank Gurjar. Actress Huma Qureshi reminisced about her deep ties to the state, likening MP to her 'nanihal' or maternal grandparent's home, due to her frequent visits.

Vani Tripathi Tikoo elaborated on the cultural significance of storytelling rooted within MP, dubbing it the 'gadh of kathaaon,' while Bidisha Mukherjee detailed governmental efforts to transform the region into a cultural and cinematic epicenter. Sunny Hinduja praised MP's welcoming spirit, having experienced it firsthand during filming. Inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar, the ongoing FICCI Frames marks its 25th milestone in Asia's media and entertainment domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)