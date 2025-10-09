Left Menu

Dolly Parton Assures Fans Amid Health Rumors: 'I Ain't Dead Yet'

Dolly Parton addressed concerns about her health after her sister's comments raised alarms. The country star assured fans she's not gravely ill, despite postponing shows for health reasons. Parton emphasized she's working with doctors and remains active in her career, including filming commercials.

Country music icon Dolly Parton moved to calm fans worried about her health on Wednesday, following comments from her sister that implied she was gravely ill.

In an Instagram video captioned "I ain't dead yet," the 79-year-old Grammy winner reassured her audience, "Do I look sick to you?" while filming commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, clad in black pants and a red top embellished with black fringe.

Concerns were sparked after Parton deferred a Las Vegas concert series to focus on unnamed health challenges. Freida Parton, her sister, fueled speculation with a social post about praying for Dolly. Freida later clarified her words weren't meant to incite fear. Dolly admitted she overlooked personal health while caring for her late husband, Carl Dean, who died in March, and is now consulting doctors about her condition. "I'm OK. I've got some problems ... nothing major," she assured viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

