Innovative Goat Milk Soap Production Empowers Andaman Tribes

The Andaman and Nicobar Island administration has embarked on an innovative initiative to produce goat milk soap, partnering with local tribal communities to empower them through entrepreneurship. Official sources confirmed the plan to manufacture 150-200 soaps monthly, with production capacity set to increase based on goat milk availability.

The soaps, enriched with virgin coconut oil and natural essence, will be marketed as luxurious gift hampers through government emporiums. Goat milk, touted for its nourishing and moisturizing properties, is combined with no water to enhance soap quality. This local endeavor aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' strategy to foster economic growth.

Among other benefits, goat milk soap contains selenium, aiding in skin cancer prevention, and lactic acid, which has anti-aging and acne-controlling attributes. The initiative also focuses on preserving Andaman's goat germplasm, promoting tribal women's skills, and ultimately contributing to a developed India as envisioned in the 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

