Maharani Season 4: Rani Bharti's Fierce Political Odyssey Returns

'Maharani,' the political drama series, is all set for a grand return with its fourth season on Sony LIV, scheduled for release on November 7, the streaming platform revealed on Thursday.

The upcoming season is anticipated to elevate the narrative with intense political battles and a more daring portrayal of Rani Bharti, played by Huma Qureshi, as she takes on national challenges. According to a statement from Sony LIV, Rani's journey, which began as a homemaker, now takes her to the nation's political forefront.

The fourth season, directed by Puneet Prakash, is expected to captivate audiences with brutal power games and high stakes. Alongside Qureshi, the season will feature Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, among others, promising a gripping continuation of Rani's saga.

