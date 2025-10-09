Left Menu

Maharani Season 4: Rani Bharti's Fierce Political Odyssey Returns

Political drama series 'Maharani' is set to return with its fourth season on Sony LIV, premiering on November 7, 2023. Featuring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, this season promises intense political battles and higher stakes as Rani navigates her role on the national stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:28 IST
Maharani Season 4: Rani Bharti's Fierce Political Odyssey Returns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Maharani,' the political drama series, is all set for a grand return with its fourth season on Sony LIV, scheduled for release on November 7, the streaming platform revealed on Thursday.

The upcoming season is anticipated to elevate the narrative with intense political battles and a more daring portrayal of Rani Bharti, played by Huma Qureshi, as she takes on national challenges. According to a statement from Sony LIV, Rani's journey, which began as a homemaker, now takes her to the nation's political forefront.

The fourth season, directed by Puneet Prakash, is expected to captivate audiences with brutal power games and high stakes. Alongside Qureshi, the season will feature Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, among others, promising a gripping continuation of Rani's saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

 India
2
Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

 India
3
Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

 India
4
Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tensions

Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025