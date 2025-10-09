Italian Swimmers Suspended After Singapore Shoplifting Scandal

In a turn of events, Italian swimmers Benedetta Pilato and Chiara Tarantino have faced suspension following a shoplifting incident at Singapore airport, confirmed the Italian Swimming Federation on Thursday. The 90-day suspension comes as the athletes admitted their involvement and cooperated with the investigation.

Notably, Pilato, aged 20, is a former world record holder for the women's 50 metre breaststroke and recently secured a bronze medal at the world championships in Singapore. This recent suspension will prevent both athletes from competing in the European Short Course Championships set for December in Poland.

The incident reportedly took place during a layover in Singapore while the duo was returning from a holiday in Bali. Italian media report that Tarantino attempted to steal essential oil bottles, which were hidden in Pilato's bag. Security footage captured the act, leading to their brief detention by local authorities. Pilato expressed regret and emphasized the lessons learned from the experience on social media, while Tarantino remained silent.

(With inputs from agencies.)