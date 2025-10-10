Left Menu

Crowning Queens: VEC Queen of India 2025 Finale Shines in Jaipur

The VEC Queen of India 2025 Season 2 concluded in Jaipur, celebrating female empowerment, fashion, and tradition. Winners included Sonia Kaur and Madhu Singh. The event, featuring modern and traditional rounds, was judged by Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni. It highlighted confidence, intelligence, and social responsibility.

Jaipur | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:35 IST
Crowning Queens: VEC Queen of India 2025 Finale Shines in Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Jaipur, the VEC Queen of India 2025 Season 2 wrapped up in style, crowning the winners in a celebration of India's cultural richness and modern fashion. This grand event, hosted at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort, showcased feminine beauty and empowerment, blending tradition and modernity seamlessly.

Sonia Kaur emerged as the winner of the Ms. category, while Madhu Singh took the crown in the Mrs. category. Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni served as the head judge, emphasizing how the platform not only celebrates beauty but also intelligence and social responsibility, resonating with many attendees and participants.

The event, directed by Khizar Hussain and hosted by Maddi Verma, featured various rounds such as resort wear and ethnic, with fashion partners like Lakme Academy by Aptech and others enhancing the spectacle. The pageant stands as a testament to the powerful blend of tradition and modern sensibilities.

