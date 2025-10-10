Left Menu

Karwa Chauth: Celebrating Eternal Marital Bliss Across India

Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival dedicated to married women, is celebrated with fervor today. Women fast for their husbands' safety and longevity, with markets bustling in North India, especially in Jaipur. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honored the women by declaring a holiday, celebrating their sacrifice and dedication.

Women throng Jaipur markets on Karwa Chauth (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Today, Indian married couples across the nation are set to celebrate the cherished Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth. During this day, women partake in a rigorous fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. As the festival approaches, markets in North India are abuzz with festive enthusiasm.

In Jaipur, women are flocking to shops to adorn themselves with intricate mehendi designs, a traditional festive ritual. On the eve of the occasion, cosmetic stalls, bangle vendors, and clothing outlets are witnessing a surge in customers. The Sarawagi Mansion and Gaurav Tower complex are particularly busy with women lining up to get their hands decorated with henna motifs.

The shopping spree extends to purchasing essential festival items such as decorative sieves, steel glasses, and Karwa pots. With the festival widely observed, even Bollywood celebrities partake in the tradition. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings on social media, paying homage to feminine power and declaring a public holiday for women in his state to honor their sacrifices and devotion.

