International Investigation: The Untold Story Behind Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

The Assam Police CID is investigating the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. They've invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to gather information, but await response from Singaporean authorities. Seven individuals tied to Garg's final days have been arrested as the probe unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:11 IST
The Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is rigorously probing the mysterious death of cultural figure Zubeen Garg, who drowned in Singapore last month while swimming. As part of the investigation, the CID has activated the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to obtain critical information such as CCTV footage.

A senior officer noted that the request is currently under consideration with Singapore's attorney general's office. Meanwhile, summonses have been issued to 11 Assam-origin residents in Singapore to provide statements to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), although response has been limited so far.

Despite the lack of immediate information from Singapore, the investigation in Assam continues without obstacle. Seven individuals linked to Garg's last moments have been arrested, and the final post-mortem report is being prepared for court submission and the family's review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

