"Thorough investigation should be conducted, people should cooperate": BJD President on Odisha bomb threats

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and former Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday expressed his concerns over the bomb threats received at multiple district courts in the state, urging a thorough investigation into the threats. In a post on X, Patnaik underlined the significance of the safety of the judicial institutions as well as the public, calling it an "utmost priority".

"I am deeply concerned to learn that bomb threat calls have been received by email at the district courts of Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Deogarh. The safety of our judicial institutions, including judges, lawyers, litigants, court staff, and the general public, is of utmost priority," he emphasised. Further in the post, he urged a proper probe into the matter, adding that the conclusion of the investigation should be made public.

"I urge the concerned authorities to conduct a swift, thorough, and appropriate investigation into the received threats. Immediately identify from where the threats originated and who is involved in this, and bring the conclusion to the public domain," Patnaik noted. Concluding the post, Patnaik advised people against spreading misinformation and called for their cooperation with the security personnel.

"In such a situation, I call upon the general public to remain calm, stay away from spreading rumours, and extend full cooperation to the security agencies," he stated. Earlier in the day, Director General of Police (DGP) Odisha, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, reported a bomb threat received at several courts in the state through an anonymous e-mail, adding that security has been enhanced at all concerned locations.

The DGP informed that the police have taken cognisance and are "closely monitoring the situation." "An anonymous e-mail containing a threat to damage court premises has been received at several courts. The police have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated a thorough investigation. As a precautionary measure, police checks and enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all concerned locations. The situation is under close monitoring," he stated.

He further advised the public not to panic and urged cooperation from them. "The public is advised not to panic and to cooperate with the police in maintaining security and assisting the investigation," the DGP advised.

Promptly after the reception of the e-mail, staff and others were evacuated from the High Court and the district courts' premises for inspection. The threat put the courts in a state of alert, with the advocates raising safety concerns, especially about traffic management in the area to ensure hassle-free passage of the public.

The investigation is ongoing to determine whether it was a genuine threat or a hoax and trace the sender of the mail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)