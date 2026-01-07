Tragic Drowning Amidst Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh

A tragic incident in northwestern Bangladesh highlights the struggles of the country's minority communities. A 25-year-old Hindu man, Mithun Sarkar, drowned while attempting to flee a mob that accused him of theft, marking a disturbing trend of violence against minorities.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned the rise in communal violence, linking it to the upcoming general elections. The council's spokesperson, Kajol Debnath, underlined that recent tensions are aimed at dissuading minority voters from participating in the electoral process.

According to the council, there were 51 incidents of communal violence in December 2025 alone. Minority communities remain fearful for their safety and future in the face of ongoing violence, with several attacks reported involving theft, murder, and arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)