Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Amidst Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh

A 25-year-old Hindu man drowned escaping an accusing mob in Bangladesh’s Naogaon district. Rising violence against minorities is linked to upcoming elections, with 51 incidents in December 2025. Hindu-led groups demand action amid growing fears for minority safety. Recent attacks and murders amplify concerns among these communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:40 IST
Tragic Drowning Amidst Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A tragic incident in northwestern Bangladesh highlights the struggles of the country's minority communities. A 25-year-old Hindu man, Mithun Sarkar, drowned while attempting to flee a mob that accused him of theft, marking a disturbing trend of violence against minorities.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned the rise in communal violence, linking it to the upcoming general elections. The council's spokesperson, Kajol Debnath, underlined that recent tensions are aimed at dissuading minority voters from participating in the electoral process.

According to the council, there were 51 incidents of communal violence in December 2025 alone. Minority communities remain fearful for their safety and future in the face of ongoing violence, with several attacks reported involving theft, murder, and arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy Embrace

North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy ...

 India
2
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
3
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
4
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026