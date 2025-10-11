Unveiling a Nazi Treasure Trove: The Astonishing Rediscovery of 'Portrait of a Lady'

Paul Post, a Dutch systems specialist, unearthed a remarkable story hidden in his late father's Nazi-era diaries. These diaries, rediscovered in an attic, have led Post from the Netherlands to Argentina in search of a missing piece of art history.

The journey culminated in the discovery of an 18th-century painting, 'Portrait of a Lady,' hanging inconspicuously in the home of Patricia Kadgien, daughter of a high-ranking Nazi official. Kadgien and her husband now face charges of aggravated concealment related to looted art.

This case sheds light on the ongoing challenges of reclaiming Nazi-stolen treasures, as thousands of artworks remain missing. Post's accidental involvement in the painting's recovery highlights the complexities and enduring significance of restitution efforts today.

