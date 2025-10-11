Controversy Erupts Over Naming of G D Naidu Flyover Amidst Caste Debate
Tamil Nadu's newly constructed 'G D Naidu Flyover' has sparked controversy over its name. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu defended using the full name to honor scientist G D Naidu amidst a government initiative to remove caste names from public infrastructure. Opposition leaders argue this contradicts the new guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The naming of the 'G D Naidu Flyover' in Coimbatore has become a contentious issue amidst Tamil Nadu's new policy to remove caste-based names from public infrastructure. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu defended the name, stressing the need to honor the legacy of G D Naidu, a renowned scientist from India.
Thennarasu criticized opposition figures like Edappadi K Palaniswami for attempting to politicize the matter. He explained that the flyover's naming was intended to pay homage to Naidu's contributions and questioned how dropping the 'Naidu' surname would honor his memory.
In response to the government's October 6 order for removing caste names, Thennarasu insisted on sticking to the decision as part of an egalitarian effort. Meanwhile, Minister E V Velu changed the names of two areas to Thanthai Periyar Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar, reflecting the state's new directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PMK Political Rift: Loyalty and Controversy Unfold
Exclusion of Female Journalists Sparks Controversy in Taliban FM Press Conference
Women Journalists Dispute: Darul Uloom Deoband Clarifies Controversy
Controversy Erupts Over IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Amid Discrimination Allegations
Muttaqi's India Visit Sparks Dialogue Amid Controversy