Controversy Erupts Over Naming of G D Naidu Flyover Amidst Caste Debate

The naming of the 'G D Naidu Flyover' in Coimbatore has become a contentious issue amidst Tamil Nadu's new policy to remove caste-based names from public infrastructure. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu defended the name, stressing the need to honor the legacy of G D Naidu, a renowned scientist from India.

Thennarasu criticized opposition figures like Edappadi K Palaniswami for attempting to politicize the matter. He explained that the flyover's naming was intended to pay homage to Naidu's contributions and questioned how dropping the 'Naidu' surname would honor his memory.

In response to the government's October 6 order for removing caste names, Thennarasu insisted on sticking to the decision as part of an egalitarian effort. Meanwhile, Minister E V Velu changed the names of two areas to Thanthai Periyar Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar, reflecting the state's new directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)