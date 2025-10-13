EUFF 2025: Celebrating 30 Years of European Cinema in India

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is celebrating its 30th edition, kicking off in New Delhi from October 31. A showcase of 28 films from EU Member States and Ukraine, the festival will travel to Bengaluru and Hyderabad after its premiere in New Delhi. This year's line-up includes acclaimed films such as Finland's 'The Missile', Germany's 'Dying', and Austria's 'Happy'.

Organized by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in cooperation with EU Member States' embassies, the festival aims to foster cultural collaboration. These films explore themes of resilience, hope, and identity. Venues in Delhi include the India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, and the Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre.

Artur Zaborski, the festival curator, emphasized the courage and creativity showcased in the lineup. 'This year's EUFF is a bold tribute to the resilience and imagination defining Europe today,' he said. Audiences can expect a diverse array of narratives, with many screenings aimed at exploring the everyday joys and complexities of human life.

