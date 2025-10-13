Left Menu

EUFF 2025: Celebrating 30 Years of European Cinema in India

The 30th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) launches in New Delhi on October 31, with screenings following in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Showcasing 28 films from EU Member States and Ukraine, EUFF promotes Indo-European cultural ties. Curator Artur Zaborski highlights resilience and creativity as thematic focal points for this year's selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:22 IST
EUFF 2025: Celebrating 30 Years of European Cinema in India
Oxygen Station film from Ukraine to screen at EU Film Festival (Photo: Instagram/@euffindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is celebrating its 30th edition, kicking off in New Delhi from October 31. A showcase of 28 films from EU Member States and Ukraine, the festival will travel to Bengaluru and Hyderabad after its premiere in New Delhi. This year's line-up includes acclaimed films such as Finland's 'The Missile', Germany's 'Dying', and Austria's 'Happy'.

Organized by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in cooperation with EU Member States' embassies, the festival aims to foster cultural collaboration. These films explore themes of resilience, hope, and identity. Venues in Delhi include the India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, and the Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre.

Artur Zaborski, the festival curator, emphasized the courage and creativity showcased in the lineup. 'This year's EUFF is a bold tribute to the resilience and imagination defining Europe today,' he said. Audiences can expect a diverse array of narratives, with many screenings aimed at exploring the everyday joys and complexities of human life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Mallya Withdraws Application to Annul UK Bankruptcy Order

Vijay Mallya Withdraws Application to Annul UK Bankruptcy Order

 United Kingdom
2
Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

 Global
3
India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

 India
4
Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025