Empowering Communities: Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals Drive Grassroots Sports and Culture

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, emphasized the importance of grassroots sports during a recent event in Lucknow, highlighting the active participation of over 1.05 lakh Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals across the state. These groups are equipped with sports kits to promote competitions and community engagement.

Addressing the distribution ceremony, Adityanath encouraged initiating sports activities at the panchayat level, which could potentially grow into larger competitions. He drew parallels with Ramlila performances to stress how community-driven sports can foster unity and cultural development.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India for encouraging healthy competition and urged these groups to go beyond sports, promoting cultural and folk traditions and contributing to holistic progress in society and women's empowerment.

