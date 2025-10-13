Left Menu

Empowering Communities: Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals Drive Grassroots Sports and Culture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the role of Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals in promoting grassroots sports and cultural programs across the state. Addressing a distribution event in Lucknow, he encouraged village-level sporting activities that can evolve into larger competitions. Adityanath also emphasized holistic community development and women's empowerment initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:09 IST
Empowering Communities: Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals Drive Grassroots Sports and Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, emphasized the importance of grassroots sports during a recent event in Lucknow, highlighting the active participation of over 1.05 lakh Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals across the state. These groups are equipped with sports kits to promote competitions and community engagement.

Addressing the distribution ceremony, Adityanath encouraged initiating sports activities at the panchayat level, which could potentially grow into larger competitions. He drew parallels with Ramlila performances to stress how community-driven sports can foster unity and cultural development.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India for encouraging healthy competition and urged these groups to go beyond sports, promoting cultural and folk traditions and contributing to holistic progress in society and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Mallya Withdraws Application to Annul UK Bankruptcy Order

Vijay Mallya Withdraws Application to Annul UK Bankruptcy Order

 United Kingdom
2
Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

 Global
3
India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

 India
4
Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025