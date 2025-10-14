Chiranjeevi Hanuman: Blending Tradition with AI Innovation in Filmmaking

National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar is set to make waves with 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman –The Eternal', India's first AI-powered cinematic endeavor, as per a recent press release. This groundbreaking project combines the timeless tale of Lord Hanuman with the cutting-edge capabilities of generative AI technology.

Mapuskar, recognized for his Marathi film 'Ventilator,' is eager to innovate within the field. 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman –The Eternal' presents a unique opportunity for exploration and creativity, blending India's spiritual narratives with modern filmmaking techniques. The film, produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, is scheduled for release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.

Producer Vikram Malhotra praises Mapuskar's ability to connect stories with audiences through his cinematic craft. This pioneering project involves a team of tech experts and cultural scholars to ensure authenticity. According to Vijay Subramaniam of Collective Artists Network, the film aims to redefine storytelling by merging creativity with technology, resonating across generations and cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)