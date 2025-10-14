Ex-Soccer Referee David Coote Pleads Guilty to Indecent Image Charge

Former Premier League referee David Coote appeared in court and pleaded guilty to a charge related to making an indecent image of a child.

The 43-year-old had initially denied the charge at Nottingham Magistrates' Court last month but changed his plea to guilty at Nottingham Crown Court. Coote will face sentencing in December.

The charge entails acts such as downloading, sharing, and saving inappropriate material. Coote was previously sacked by PGMOL after a social media video showed him making derogatory comments about Juergen Klopp.

(With inputs from agencies.)