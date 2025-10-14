Bru Community Seeks Correction from Tripura's CM Over Origin Misstatement

The Bru People Organisation is urging Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Sabha to address what they call an inadvertent error regarding their community's origins. The chief minister's recent speech mischaracterized the Brus as originating from Bangladesh, a mistake the BPO insists needs correcting.

This issue surfaced during a program in South Tripura's Bagafa, where it was incorrectly stated that the Bru, also known as Reangs, were second settlers in Tripura from the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The BPO clarifies that Brus are indigenous to Tripura, sharing deep historical, cultural, and bloodline connections with the region.

The organisation's call for a formal correction stems from concerns over widespread emotional distress and misunderstandings within the community. They emphasize that such a clarification would not only mend hurt sentiments but also promote social unity and historical accuracy.

