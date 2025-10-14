Elliot Page Reunites with Filmmaker Christopher Nolan for 'The Odyssey'

Actor and film producer Elliot Page has expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating once again with renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan on the upcoming project 'The Odyssey.' Page and Nolan previously worked together on the 2010 science fiction action heist film 'Inception,' which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and featured Page as an architecture student aiding in dreamscape construction.

According to People, Page was thrilled to receive an offer from Nolan for 'The Odyssey.' The actor detailed his experience of discussing the role and reading the script, describing it as an immediate and emphatic yes. While Page remains tight-lipped about specific details of the film, he conveyed the profound joy of working with Nolan a second time.

Reading the script in an isolated setting drew parallels for Page back to his 'Inception' days, noting the secretive nature of both projects. Reminiscing about those discussions, Page described them as exhilarating experiences akin to embarking on an engine-driven ride. 'The Odyssey,' featuring a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, is expected to premiere on July 17, 2026.

