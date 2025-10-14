IKEA's Jesper Brodin Tapped for Top U.N. Refugee Agency Role
Sweden has nominated Jesper Brodin, former CEO of IKEA's Ingka Group, to lead the UNHCR. With extensive business experience, Brodin is expected to address financial challenges. He has collaborated with the UNHCR before and aims to strengthen corporate partnerships. Current commissioner Filippo Grandi will step down at year-end.
Brodin, 56, who has dedicated three decades to the world-renowned furniture brand, will vacate his CEO position at the Ingka Group this November. Sweden emphasizes the value of his business proficiency in reinforcing the U.N. amidst pressing global challenges.
Global financial constraints, primarily due to major donor countries reallocating funds to defense, have led U.N. humanitarian agencies to seek private sector contributions. Brodin, with prior UNHCR collaboration in Syrian and Ukrainian crises, advocates for robust corporate partnerships to bridge funding gaps.