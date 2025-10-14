IKEA's Jesper Brodin Tapped for Top U.N. Refugee Agency Role

Sweden has put forth Jesper Brodin, an experienced executive from IKEA, as a candidate to lead the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). With his notable business acumen, Brodin is expected to tackle the financial hurdles currently facing the agency.

Brodin, 56, who has dedicated three decades to the world-renowned furniture brand, will vacate his CEO position at the Ingka Group this November. Sweden emphasizes the value of his business proficiency in reinforcing the U.N. amidst pressing global challenges.

Global financial constraints, primarily due to major donor countries reallocating funds to defense, have led U.N. humanitarian agencies to seek private sector contributions. Brodin, with prior UNHCR collaboration in Syrian and Ukrainian crises, advocates for robust corporate partnerships to bridge funding gaps.