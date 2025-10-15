Left Menu

D'Angelo: The Soulful Legacy of a Pioneer

Legendary neo-soul singer D'Angelo has passed away at 51, reportedly after a long battle with cancer. Known for his Grammy-winning impact on R&B and neo-soul, his family expressed gratitude for his unforgettable musical contributions, despite mourning the loss of a radiant family member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:33 IST
D'Angelo

The world of music is mourning the loss of neo-soul pioneer, D'Angelo, who reportedly died at the age of 51. The Grammy-winning artist passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged battle with cancer, according to statements from his family shared across media outlets.

D'Angelo was an influential figure in the R&B genre, celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to neo-soul music. Fans and loved ones are left to cherish his remarkable musical legacy that has deeply impacted the industry.

In a heartfelt statement, his family expressed both sadness and gratitude, acknowledging the lasting impact of his music and the void left by his passing. The music world remembers him as a shining star whose brilliance will always be remembered.

