Unity and Vigilance: Yogi Adityanath's Deepavali Message to UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized unity and vigilance during his Deepavali visits in Ayodhya. He urged society to remain alert against divisive forces, honored the contributions of saints, and extended festival wishes. Adityanath's message highlighted inclusivity as key to achieving a self-reliant India.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stressed the importance of unity and vigilance against divisive forces, warning that success should not lead to complacency.
During his visit to Karsevakpuram, Adityanath met with seers, shared a meal, and honored their contributions, highlighting the significance of collective societal responsibility.
The Chief Minister's Deepavali message, encompassing inclusivity and service, was further emphasized through his visits to Ayodhya's significant religious sites and interactions with local communities.
