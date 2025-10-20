Left Menu

Diwali Delight: Shabana Azmi's 'Dher Sara Pyar' Gathering

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi celebrated Diwali with a group of her esteemed friends, dubbed the 'Dher Sara Pyar' gang, including notable personalities like Vidya Balan and Tannishtha Chatterjee. Highlights included a recognition of Chatterjee's film award and a joyful celebratory note by Azmi on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:02 IST
Shabana Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi marked Diwali with a celebration alongside her circle of close friends, whom she affectionately refers to as the 'Dher Sara Pyar' gang.

She shared a vibrant snapshot on Instagram, capturing the festive atmosphere with prominent figures like Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, and Ali Fazal. The gathering also celebrated Tannishtha Chatterjee's achievement at the Busan International Film Festival, highlighting her resilience amid a cancer battle. Azmi's social media post expressed missing friends, noted the delicious food, and included a playful nickname given by Javed Akhtar.

Recently seen in Netflix's 'Dabba Cartel,' Azmi is set to appear in the film 'Lahore 1947,' featuring music lyrics by Akhtar, further showcasing their collaborative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

