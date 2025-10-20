Left Menu

Tripura’s Spiritual Tourism Boost: Diwali Festival at Maa Tripura Sundari

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a Diwali festival at the historic Maa Tripura Sundari temple, emphasizing spiritual tourism. He also announced plans for new religious site developments, including a replica of the 51 Shakti Pithas at Bandower, aligning with PM Modi's tourism initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:06 IST
Tripura’s Spiritual Tourism Boost: Diwali Festival at Maa Tripura Sundari
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha initiated a vibrant three-day Diwali festival at the revered Maa Tripura Sundari temple, a site with deep historical and spiritual significance, located in the Gomati district. The temple is recognized as one of the 51 Shakti Pithas, drawing thousands of devotees for the event.

The Chief Minister, who partook in the 'Kalyan Arati', emphasized the state's commitment to developing religious sites to boost spiritual tourism. Highlighting historical contributions, he noted the state's dedication to preserving and improving ancient temples, some over 500 years old, with support from international agencies like the Asian Development Bank.

Among the key initiatives is the foundation for a project to erect replicas of the 51 Shakti Pithas at Bandower. This ambitious move intends to offer a singular, immersive journey for pilgrims worldwide, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering world-class tourism destinations in each Indian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
2
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
3
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
4
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025