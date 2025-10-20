Tripura’s Spiritual Tourism Boost: Diwali Festival at Maa Tripura Sundari

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha initiated a vibrant three-day Diwali festival at the revered Maa Tripura Sundari temple, a site with deep historical and spiritual significance, located in the Gomati district. The temple is recognized as one of the 51 Shakti Pithas, drawing thousands of devotees for the event.

The Chief Minister, who partook in the 'Kalyan Arati', emphasized the state's commitment to developing religious sites to boost spiritual tourism. Highlighting historical contributions, he noted the state's dedication to preserving and improving ancient temples, some over 500 years old, with support from international agencies like the Asian Development Bank.

Among the key initiatives is the foundation for a project to erect replicas of the 51 Shakti Pithas at Bandower. This ambitious move intends to offer a singular, immersive journey for pilgrims worldwide, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering world-class tourism destinations in each Indian state.

