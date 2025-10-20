Fond Farewell to Asrani: A Cinematic Legend's Legacy

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, acknowledging his significant contribution to Indian cinema. Asrani passed away due to health complications. Fadnavis honored Asrani's versatile performances, especially his iconic portrayal in 'Sholay', noting the actor's lasting impact on the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 23:18 IST
Asrani
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to Govardhan Asrani, fondly remembered as a versatile stalwart in Indian cinema.

Asrani, facing health challenges, was hospitalized at Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital and succumbed to lung-related complications in the afternoon.

Fadnavis highlighted Asrani's ability to engage audiences across comic, stylish, and content-driven roles, with the iconic jailer character from 'Sholay' solidifying his place in cinematic history. The CM remarked on the profound loss to the industry and conveyed his condolences to Asrani's family and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

