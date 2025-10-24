Left Menu

Star-Studded Season 3 of 'Elsbeth': Normington, Pressly, and Rannells Join the Cast

The third season of 'Elsbeth' boasts guest stars Lindsey Normington, Jaime Pressly, and Andrew Rannells. Normington portrays a pop star, Pressly an ex-model seeking closure, while Rannells plays a dancer on a mission. CBS Studios produces the series under executive producers Robert and Michelle King.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:20 IST
Star-Studded Season 3 of 'Elsbeth': Normington, Pressly, and Rannells Join the Cast
Actor Lindsey Normington (Image source: Instagram@lindsey.bug). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The third season of the popular series 'Elsbeth' promises an exciting lineup with guest appearances by renowned actors Lindsey Normington, Jaime Pressly, and Andrew Rannells, as reported by Deadline.

Elsbeth Tascioni, played by Carrie Preston, is at the center of the series, featuring her as a sharp yet unorthodox consent decree attorney collaborating with the NYPD to apprehend New York's affluent criminal masterminds through her distinct viewpoint. Lindsey Normington will step into the role of Alaia Jade, a pop star planning to turn a convent into a recording studio in Episode 307. Wendell Pierce will also star as Captain Charles Wallace (C. W.) Wagner.

Jaime Pressly and Andrew Rannells will bring compelling narratives in their respective roles. Pressly portrays Tiff Giles, an ex-model turned bartender seeking redemption and revenge in Episode 309, while Rannells plays Harris, a former dancer battling for his daughter's chance in a forbidden Nutcracker rendition in Episode 310. The series is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, along with showrunner Jonathan Tolins and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India
2
Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

 Australia
3
Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Camp

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Cam...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025