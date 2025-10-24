Star-Studded Season 3 of 'Elsbeth': Normington, Pressly, and Rannells Join the Cast

The third season of the popular series 'Elsbeth' promises an exciting lineup with guest appearances by renowned actors Lindsey Normington, Jaime Pressly, and Andrew Rannells, as reported by Deadline.

Elsbeth Tascioni, played by Carrie Preston, is at the center of the series, featuring her as a sharp yet unorthodox consent decree attorney collaborating with the NYPD to apprehend New York's affluent criminal masterminds through her distinct viewpoint. Lindsey Normington will step into the role of Alaia Jade, a pop star planning to turn a convent into a recording studio in Episode 307. Wendell Pierce will also star as Captain Charles Wallace (C. W.) Wagner.

Jaime Pressly and Andrew Rannells will bring compelling narratives in their respective roles. Pressly portrays Tiff Giles, an ex-model turned bartender seeking redemption and revenge in Episode 309, while Rannells plays Harris, a former dancer battling for his daughter's chance in a forbidden Nutcracker rendition in Episode 310. The series is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, along with showrunner Jonathan Tolins and others.

