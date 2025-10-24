Left Menu

A New Chapter: Indigenous Australian Fashion Illuminates Delhi Runway

The brand Kirrikin, an indigenous Australian fashion label, is set to showcase its designs in Delhi, marking a new chapter in Australia-India creative collaboration. The event celebrates the creativity, resilience, and cultural richness of Australia's First Nations peoples, highlighting the strength of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:01 IST
  • India

An indigenous Australian fashion label, Kirrikin, is set to make its Indian runway debut on October 28, showcasing a collection that underscores the rich cultural heritage and vibrant creativity of Australia's First Nations peoples. This initiative marks a significant chapter in the creative collaboration between Australia and India.

The landmark event is spearheaded by the Australian High Commission in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), celebrating the craftsmanship and originality of First Nations Australians. Kirrikin, founded by Amanda Healy, transforms traditional hand-painted artworks into luxurious clothing, embodying a powerful cultural celebration.

The collaboration exemplifies the burgeoning trade and cultural ties fostered under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. The fashion show will be enriched by traditional music and dance performed by First Nations artists, further symbolizing the bridging of cultures through art and design.

