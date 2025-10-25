CPI Calls for Cancellation of PM SHRI MoU Amid Ideological Concerns

CPI leaders voiced opposition to the LDF government's agreement with the PM SHRI scheme on Saturday, demanding its immediate cancellation.

The CPI, a significant ally of the ruling LDF, has already expressed its dissent to the CPI(M) and state government over the issue, emphasizing political and ideological concerns.

CPI Minister J Chinchu Rani disclosed that discussions occurred in the state cabinet, with dissenting views from CPI ministers. The party awaits a decision from its executive meeting on October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)