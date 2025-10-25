CPI Calls for Cancellation of PM SHRI MoU Amid Ideological Concerns
CPI leaders have voiced opposition to the LDF government's agreement with the PM SHRI scheme, urging its cancellation. They argue that the MoU mandates the National Education Policy, aligning with RSS ideology, which they oppose. Discussions have been held, and a decision from the CPI's executive meeting is pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:43 IST
Country:
- India
CPI leaders voiced opposition to the LDF government's agreement with the PM SHRI scheme on Saturday, demanding its immediate cancellation.
The CPI, a significant ally of the ruling LDF, has already expressed its dissent to the CPI(M) and state government over the issue, emphasizing political and ideological concerns.
CPI Minister J Chinchu Rani disclosed that discussions occurred in the state cabinet, with dissenting views from CPI ministers. The party awaits a decision from its executive meeting on October 27.
