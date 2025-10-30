Left Menu

Legal Battle Ignites Over Alleged Defamation in Netflix Series

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede accuses Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment of defaming him in its Netflix series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.' Wankhede claims the show targets him over Aryan Khan's drug case and seeks to halt streaming and promotion until a defamation suit is resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:39 IST
Legal Battle Ignites Over Alleged Defamation in Netflix Series
Sameer Wankhede files rejoinder before Delhi High Court (Image/Instagram@tseries). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IRS officer and former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has accused Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment of defamation through its Netflix series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.' In a rejoinder to the Delhi High Court, Wankhede claims the series mimics him and is a vendetta for past controversies involving Khan's son.

The rejoinder alleges that the series' portrayal of a government officer closely resembles Wankhede, using his distinct traits and catchphrase. Wankhede argues that the content is a deliberate campaign to tarnish his image, impacting his family and violating his constitutional rights.

While Wankhede demands a halt to the series, Red Chillies counters that the show is a satire on Bollywood culture, lacking defamatory content, and challenges the jurisdiction of the legal proceedings. The Delhi High Court has scheduled further hearings to address this complex legal tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025