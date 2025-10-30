Legal Battle Ignites Over Alleged Defamation in Netflix Series

IRS officer and former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has accused Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment of defamation through its Netflix series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.' In a rejoinder to the Delhi High Court, Wankhede claims the series mimics him and is a vendetta for past controversies involving Khan's son.

The rejoinder alleges that the series' portrayal of a government officer closely resembles Wankhede, using his distinct traits and catchphrase. Wankhede argues that the content is a deliberate campaign to tarnish his image, impacting his family and violating his constitutional rights.

While Wankhede demands a halt to the series, Red Chillies counters that the show is a satire on Bollywood culture, lacking defamatory content, and challenges the jurisdiction of the legal proceedings. The Delhi High Court has scheduled further hearings to address this complex legal tussle.

