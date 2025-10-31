Left Menu

Goa's Tourism Boom: From Monsoons to Concert Economies

Tourism in Goa witnessed a 6.23% increase in footfalls from January to September 2023. Domestic arrivals grew by 5.36% while international visitors rose by 29.33%. Efforts to promote year-round tourism have been successful, and initiatives focus on responsible and diverse tourism, boosting the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:00 IST
Goa's Tourism Boom: From Monsoons to Concert Economies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's tourism industry has seen impressive growth, with a marked 6.23% rise in visitor numbers between January and September 2023. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte highlighted a 5.36% uplift in domestic tourists and a substantial 29.33% increase in foreign arrivals, signaling Goa's broadened international reach.

The state's tourism now contributes 16.43% to the GDP, providing a significant portion of employment. Efforts to maintain attraction during monsoon months have paid off, as initiatives included opening new international destinations like Russia and Kazakhstan.

Emphasizing responsible tourism, Khaunte revealed crackdowns on illicit activities and the strategic introduction of policies to promote adventure, wellness, and eco-tourism. Furthermore, a 'concert economy' is envisioned to diversify and enrich Goa's entertainment offerings, with financial support from the Centre boosting this transformative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025