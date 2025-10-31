Goa's Tourism Boom: From Monsoons to Concert Economies
Tourism in Goa witnessed a 6.23% increase in footfalls from January to September 2023. Domestic arrivals grew by 5.36% while international visitors rose by 29.33%. Efforts to promote year-round tourism have been successful, and initiatives focus on responsible and diverse tourism, boosting the state's economy.
Goa's tourism industry has seen impressive growth, with a marked 6.23% rise in visitor numbers between January and September 2023. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte highlighted a 5.36% uplift in domestic tourists and a substantial 29.33% increase in foreign arrivals, signaling Goa's broadened international reach.
The state's tourism now contributes 16.43% to the GDP, providing a significant portion of employment. Efforts to maintain attraction during monsoon months have paid off, as initiatives included opening new international destinations like Russia and Kazakhstan.
Emphasizing responsible tourism, Khaunte revealed crackdowns on illicit activities and the strategic introduction of policies to promote adventure, wellness, and eco-tourism. Furthermore, a 'concert economy' is envisioned to diversify and enrich Goa's entertainment offerings, with financial support from the Centre boosting this transformative agenda.
