Celebrating India's State Formation Days: A Tribute to Culture and Progress

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:53 IST
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the people of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh as they marked their formation days. The Prime Minister highlighted the significant cultural and developmental strides these states have made throughout history.

While in Chhattisgarh to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its statehood, Modi lauded the region for overcoming past challenges and setting new benchmarks in development. The Prime Minister praised Karnataka for its industrious spirit and rich cultural heritage during Kannada Rajyotsava.

Modi also extended appreciation to Kerala for its global achievements in creativity and innovation, and to Madhya Pradesh for its historic legacy and rapid progress. Additionally, he recognized Haryana's vital contributions in agriculture, military, and youth development. Modi's messages encapsulated a broader vision for a developed India driven by diverse states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

