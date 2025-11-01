Puducherry Celebrates 72nd Liberation Day with Grandeur

Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the 72nd Liberation Day celebrations in Puducherry on Saturday, marking the region's de facto merger with the Indian Union. The event, held at Gandhi Thidal, drew a large crowd including officials, political leaders, and freedom fighters.

The celebrations began with Rangasamy inspecting a guard of honour and taking the salute at a march past by police, NCC volunteers, and school children. The Chief Minister emphasized the successful implementation of various schemes and the development strides being taken with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his address, Rangasamy mentioned infrastructural advancements and initiatives for overbridges under centrally sponsored schemes. A memorial for the freedom movement in Karaikal and school children performing cultural programmes highlighted the day's events. The historical significance of Puducherry's transition from French rule in 1954 and its status as a Union Territory since 1963 was also commemorated.

