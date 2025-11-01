Left Menu

GEM: Reviving Egypt's Legacy and Economy

The Grand Egyptian Museum, two decades in the making, opens its doors in Cairo, aiming to boost Egypt's tourism. The museum showcases 50,000 ancient Egyptian artefacts, including King Tutankhamun's collection. Revitalizing the tourism sector is part of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's strategy to stabilize the economy post-political turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:54 IST
GEM: Reviving Egypt's Legacy and Economy
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Saturday, Egypt unveils the Grand Egyptian Museum, a project in the planning and construction stages for over 20 years, designed to invigorate the nation's tourism industry. Positioned on the Giza Plateau, it stands as the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, highlighting over 50,000 pieces of ancient Egyptian history.

The inauguration is a significant cultural event, drawing attention from global leaders and spotlighting President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's infrastructure initiatives aimed at economic revival. The region surrounding the museum has undergone enhancements, including a new road network and a metro station, with the Sphinx International Airport offering more accessible travel options.

The museum features impressive architecture and extensive galleries, including the exclusive unveiling of King Tutankhamun's complete artefact collection, underscoring its cultural importance. This initiative seeks to address tourism shortfalls following years of instability, bolstered by the museum's ambition to double annual tourist numbers by 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025