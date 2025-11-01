GEM: Reviving Egypt's Legacy and Economy

On Saturday, Egypt unveils the Grand Egyptian Museum, a project in the planning and construction stages for over 20 years, designed to invigorate the nation's tourism industry. Positioned on the Giza Plateau, it stands as the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, highlighting over 50,000 pieces of ancient Egyptian history.

The inauguration is a significant cultural event, drawing attention from global leaders and spotlighting President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's infrastructure initiatives aimed at economic revival. The region surrounding the museum has undergone enhancements, including a new road network and a metro station, with the Sphinx International Airport offering more accessible travel options.

The museum features impressive architecture and extensive galleries, including the exclusive unveiling of King Tutankhamun's complete artefact collection, underscoring its cultural importance. This initiative seeks to address tourism shortfalls following years of instability, bolstered by the museum's ambition to double annual tourist numbers by 2032.

