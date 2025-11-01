Kiikha by Style Junkiie: Redefining Fashion with Jugni

In a groundbreaking launch, Kiran Khanna introduces Kiikha by Style Junkiie, highlighted through a cutting-edge music video titled 'Jugni.' Produced by Emmay Entertainment, the video showcases young artist Vheer and captures Kiikha's spirit by merging fashion with music.

Kiikha offers unique, handcrafted pieces designed by Kashmiri artisans. The collection is spearheaded by 'hero jackets,' limited edition items that bring authenticity and personal significance to each piece. Kiran Khanna describes Kiikha as embodying her personal journey and growth in the fashion world.

Vheer, marking his debut with 'Jugni,' praises the song as an anthem symbolizing freedom and individuality. As Kiikha energizes contemporary fashion, Jugni visualizes its essence, setting new standards for how fashion is perceived by the upcoming generation.

