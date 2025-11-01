Left Menu

Lucknow's Culinary Triumph: UNESCO's Newest 'Gastronomy' City

Lucknow receives overdue UNESCO recognition as a city of 'Gastronomy', celebrating its rich culinary traditions that serve as a melting pot of various Indian cuisines. The accolade emphasizes Lucknow’s historical influence on Delhi's food scene and aims to further elevate its hospitality and global culinary reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:27 IST
  • India

In a long-awaited acknowledgment, Lucknow has been officially recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of 'Gastronomy', highlighting the city's famed Lakhnawi cuisine. This distinction is a testament to Lucknow's rich culinary legacy, which has long dazzled locals and tourists with its diverse and flavorful dishes.

Chef Ranveer Brar and numerous other culinary experts have hailed this recognition as overdue, underscoring the city's historical impact on the cuisine of other regions, particularly Delhi. Lucknow's culinary scene, known for its Nawabi influences and a blend of various cultural flavors, is now poised for greater global appreciation.

Commentators note that this accolade brings with it a responsibility to showcase and elevate Lucknow's culinary traditions with authenticity and pride. The recognition encourages more food enthusiasts to explore the city's gastronomic offerings, solidifying its place as a culinary powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

