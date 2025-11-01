Left Menu

Sohra Tourism Circuit: A Game Changer for Meghalaya's Growth

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurated the Rs 300-crore Sohra Tourism Circuit project in Meghalaya, emphasizing infrastructure development and sustainable tourism. The initiative, part of the PM-DevINE scheme, aims to enhance tourism experiences, local livelihoods, and regional connectivity, making Sohra a model for responsible tourism across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:28 IST
Sohra Tourism Circuit: A Game Changer for Meghalaya's Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia laid the foundation for the Rs 300-crore Integrated Development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit in Meghalaya, describing the initiative as a pivotal step not just in infrastructure, but in future-building. The project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development, ensuring no region is neglected.

Highlighting budgetary growth from Rs 36,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1 lakh crore, Scindia emphasized the North East's pivotal role in national development. The upcoming Rs 22,680 crore Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Expressway will further access and tourism, acting as a catalyst for economic growth.

Praising Meghalaya's community-based tourism model, Scindia remarked on the unique harmony among nature, culture, and community. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma called the project a transformative milestone for the state, positing Sohra as a benchmark for sustainable and responsible tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025