Sohra Tourism Circuit: A Game Changer for Meghalaya's Growth

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia laid the foundation for the Rs 300-crore Integrated Development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit in Meghalaya, describing the initiative as a pivotal step not just in infrastructure, but in future-building. The project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development, ensuring no region is neglected.

Highlighting budgetary growth from Rs 36,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1 lakh crore, Scindia emphasized the North East's pivotal role in national development. The upcoming Rs 22,680 crore Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Expressway will further access and tourism, acting as a catalyst for economic growth.

Praising Meghalaya's community-based tourism model, Scindia remarked on the unique harmony among nature, culture, and community. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma called the project a transformative milestone for the state, positing Sohra as a benchmark for sustainable and responsible tourism.

