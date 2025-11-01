Left Menu

Unity and Pride: Rekha Gupta's Vision for Delhi's Future

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urges unity to boost Delhi's development during 'Meri Dilli, Mera Desh' on Red Fort's premises, coinciding with multiple states' foundation day. Emphasizing resilience, she encourages moving beyond past challenges towards a cleaner, empowered capital, as ministers join cultural festivities featuring folk dances and a live concert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the city's foundation day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called upon the people to unite for Delhi's growth at the 'Meri Dilli, Mera Desh' celebration, held at the historic Red Fort.

The event, coinciding with foundation day celebrations of several states, saw Gupta emphasizing Delhi's historical resilience and urging citizens to take pride.

Highlighting plans for Delhi's development, she stressed on overcoming past challenges like pollution and infrastructure, aiming for a cleaner, empowered capital while celebrating cultural unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

