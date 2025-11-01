Unity and Pride: Rekha Gupta's Vision for Delhi's Future

On the city's foundation day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called upon the people to unite for Delhi's growth at the 'Meri Dilli, Mera Desh' celebration, held at the historic Red Fort.

The event, coinciding with foundation day celebrations of several states, saw Gupta emphasizing Delhi's historical resilience and urging citizens to take pride.

Highlighting plans for Delhi's development, she stressed on overcoming past challenges like pollution and infrastructure, aiming for a cleaner, empowered capital while celebrating cultural unity.

