The sole African elephant in Delhi Zoo, Shankar, has died due to a viral infection that targeted his heart. The findings come from a conclusive post-mortem report.

The director of the Delhi Zoo, Sanjeet Kumar, remained tight-lipped about the situation or the report's revelations.

It was determined that the Encephalomyocarditis (EMCV) virus, responsible for severe inflammation of heart muscles, led to the elephant's death. Shankar was discovered deceased in his enclosure on September 17. The EMCV virus, often spread by rodents, can result in tragic consequences like cardiac failure without prior symptoms, as in Shankar's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)