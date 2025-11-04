Left Menu

Tragic End: Delhi Zoo's Lone African Elephant Shankar's Untimely Demise

Shankar, the lone African elephant at Delhi Zoo, succumbed to a viral infection affecting his heart, as revealed by the post-mortem report. The EMCV virus, known to cause cardiac inflammation, was identified as the cause of death. Shankar showed no prior illness signs before his sudden death on September 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The sole African elephant in Delhi Zoo, Shankar, has died due to a viral infection that targeted his heart. The findings come from a conclusive post-mortem report.

The director of the Delhi Zoo, Sanjeet Kumar, remained tight-lipped about the situation or the report's revelations.

It was determined that the Encephalomyocarditis (EMCV) virus, responsible for severe inflammation of heart muscles, led to the elephant's death. Shankar was discovered deceased in his enclosure on September 17. The EMCV virus, often spread by rodents, can result in tragic consequences like cardiac failure without prior symptoms, as in Shankar's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

