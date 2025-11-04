Left Menu

President Murmu Prays for National Prosperity at Uttarakhand's Sacred Sites

President Draupadi Murmu visited the Naina Devi Temple and Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Uttarakhand, praying for the nation's well-being. Her visit included meetings with the governor and other officials while security measures were heightened. Her visit aims to promote peace, happiness, and prosperity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:24 IST
Draupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Draupadi Murmu paid a visit to the Naina Devi Temple and Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, offering prayers on behalf of the nation. Officials reported her presence at these sacred sites on Tuesday.

This visit, part of a three-day official trip that began on Sunday, was marked by spiritual reverence and official protocol. President Murmu began her day at the temple, wishing for peace, happiness, and prosperity for India. She was greeted by Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmeet Singh (retd) and members of the temple committee.

The president continued her journey to Kainchi Dham, joined by notable figures including Governor Singh and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. In light of her visit, significant security measures were implemented, with the Nainital-Almora route being temporarily categorized as a 'zero zone,' restricting usual activities like the operation of shops and vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

