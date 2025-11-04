Left Menu

Farewell to a Business Titan: Gopichand Hinduja's Legacy and Wealth Feuds

Gopichand P Hinduja, leader of Britain's wealthiest family, passed away in London at 85. Known as a visionary leader, he expanded the Hinduja Group into a global conglomerate. Despite being exonerated in the Bofors scam, he was involved in family feuds over their vast fortune.

Updated: 04-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:30 IST
  • United Kingdom

Gopichand P Hinduja, the esteemed head of Britain's wealthiest family, has passed away in London at the age of 85. Fondly referred to as 'GP' in business circles, Hinduja had been ailing for several weeks before his death in a London hospital, according to family sources.

Born in 1940, Gopichand was instrumental in driving the Hinduja Group into a global powerhouse, covering sectors like automotive, energy, and banking. He took over as chairman of the $35 billion Hinduja Group after his brother Srichand's death in 2023.

Despite being cleared of involvement in the infamous Bofors scam, the Hinduja family has experienced internal feuds over wealth distribution. The family's net worth stands at £35.3 billion, amid ongoing negotiations regarding their conglomerate's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

