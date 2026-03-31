Reviving Ties: Indian Business Delegation Explores New Opportunities in China

An Indian trade delegation representing the Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is making a significant visit to China, their first in five years. The delegation is visiting Shanghai and Jiangsu province, regions known for their industrial prowess, between March 29 and April 4.

This visit follows the restoration of bilateral ties between India and China, which had been tense since the Eastern Ladakh standoff in 2020. With India and China's leaders meeting in 2024 and 2025, the relationship has been on the mend, encouraging collaborative efforts like this delegation visit.

The delegation's agenda includes fostering partnerships in several sunrise sectors such as renewable energy and electric vehicles. It aims to strengthen trade ties and facilitate B2B meetings, supporting India's vision of self-reliance and development by 2047. High-level participation from both Chinese and European entities underscores the global interest in these engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)