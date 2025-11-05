Mumbai Litfest Celebrates 16 Years with 100+ Speakers

With over 100 speakers slated to attend, Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest is set to make its mark from November 7-9 at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA). Among them are prominent figures like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, esteemed Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, and former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Organized by Godrej Industries Group, the festival will embrace a diversity of voices across genres—fiction, poetry, history, science, and more. Events will shine a spotlight on languages, genders, and communities from over ten countries, fostering a dynamic dialogue among attendees.

The 'Little Festival', in collaboration with the HT Parekh Foundation, will engage young minds with tailored sessions and activities. As the event concludes on November 9, the 16th edition promises not only robust discussions but also accolades and cultural performances, reinforcing its role as a cherished institution in Mumbai's cultural calendar.