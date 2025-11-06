Tragic Incident at Kartik Purnima Fair: Six-Year-Old Girl Killed in Swing Accident

A six-year-old girl tragically lost her life in a swing collapse during the Kartik Purnima Fair on Wednesday evening, authorities stated.

The swing, located in Ramghat village, fell due to a broken axle bearing around 6 p.m., injuring five others including Himanshi (6), who succumbed to her injuries later.

Following the incident, four people were detained by police, and an investigation is in progress. Legal proceedings have commenced at the Ramghat police station to determine the cause of the accident and ensure accountability.