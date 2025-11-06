Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Kartik Purnima Fair: Six-Year-Old Girl Killed in Swing Accident

A tragic accident at the Kartik Purnima Fair resulted in the death of a six-year-old girl and injuries to five others when a swing collapsed. Authorities have detained four individuals involved. Legal proceedings are underway to investigate the faulty swing that led to the accident.

Updated: 06-11-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl tragically lost her life in a swing collapse during the Kartik Purnima Fair on Wednesday evening, authorities stated.

The swing, located in Ramghat village, fell due to a broken axle bearing around 6 p.m., injuring five others including Himanshi (6), who succumbed to her injuries later.

Following the incident, four people were detained by police, and an investigation is in progress. Legal proceedings have commenced at the Ramghat police station to determine the cause of the accident and ensure accountability.

