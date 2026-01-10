Triple Talaq Sparks Legal Action: Dowry Demands Lead to Domestic Turmoil

Authorities have launched a legal investigation following allegations of triple talaq and dowry demands in the case of Gulfasa, who was reportedly driven from her home along with her child. Her husband, Abdul Kaleem, allegedly demanded cash and a motorcycle soon after their marriage.

When these dowry demands were not met, Gulfasa claims Kaleem resorted to assaulting and humiliating her, eventually expelling her and their 18-month-old child from their home. The situation escalated when Kaleem went to Gulfasa's parental home to issue a triple talaq.

The police have registered a case against Abdul Kaleem and others under multiple legal provisions, including the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Investigations are actively progressing to ensure justice for the victim, according to local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)