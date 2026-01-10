Left Menu

Triple Talaq Sparks Legal Action: Dowry Demands Lead to Domestic Turmoil

A legal case has been registered in connection with an alleged incident of triple talaq and dowry demands in Dabhaura village. After failing to fulfill dowry demands, a woman and her child were expelled from their home. Authorities are investigating the husband's actions under various legal statutes.

Updated: 10-01-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have launched a legal investigation following allegations of triple talaq and dowry demands in the case of Gulfasa, who was reportedly driven from her home along with her child. Her husband, Abdul Kaleem, allegedly demanded cash and a motorcycle soon after their marriage.

When these dowry demands were not met, Gulfasa claims Kaleem resorted to assaulting and humiliating her, eventually expelling her and their 18-month-old child from their home. The situation escalated when Kaleem went to Gulfasa's parental home to issue a triple talaq.

The police have registered a case against Abdul Kaleem and others under multiple legal provisions, including the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Investigations are actively progressing to ensure justice for the victim, according to local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

