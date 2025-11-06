Cultural Crossroads: Exploring Jiangxi's Heritage and Modernity

A 17-member delegation from Macao, led by Carlos Morais José and Yang Baoqin, recently explored Jiangxi province, delving into its rich cultural and modern facets. The group consisted of notable media personnel from Macao's leading Portuguese and English language outlets.

Jingdezhen, famed as the 'Porcelain Capital of the World,' captivated the group with its impressive ceramic heritage, connecting deeply with fellow traditions in Portugal. The showcase of Qing Dynasty artifacts at the local museum highlighted the city's historical significance.

In Jiujiang, the delegation marveled at the natural splendor of Mount Lushan. Contrasts with Portugal's mountainous landscapes were noted. Meanwhile, Nanchang's Tengwang Pavilion spurred reflection on the coexistence of heritage preservation and modern development, pointing to Jiangxi's effective strategies in navigating these dynamics.

