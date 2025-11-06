Left Menu

Cultural Crossroads: Exploring Jiangxi's Heritage and Modernity

A Macao media delegation visited Jiangxi, exploring cultural heritage in Jingdezhen, natural beauty in Jiujiang, and modernization in Nanchang. The trip highlighted Jiangxi’s potential for cross-cultural exchange and cooperation while shedding light on its historical and contemporary landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanchang | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:26 IST
Cultural Crossroads: Exploring Jiangxi's Heritage and Modernity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A 17-member delegation from Macao, led by Carlos Morais José and Yang Baoqin, recently explored Jiangxi province, delving into its rich cultural and modern facets. The group consisted of notable media personnel from Macao's leading Portuguese and English language outlets.

Jingdezhen, famed as the 'Porcelain Capital of the World,' captivated the group with its impressive ceramic heritage, connecting deeply with fellow traditions in Portugal. The showcase of Qing Dynasty artifacts at the local museum highlighted the city's historical significance.

In Jiujiang, the delegation marveled at the natural splendor of Mount Lushan. Contrasts with Portugal's mountainous landscapes were noted. Meanwhile, Nanchang's Tengwang Pavilion spurred reflection on the coexistence of heritage preservation and modern development, pointing to Jiangxi's effective strategies in navigating these dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

 India
2
RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' slogan; no place for 'bahubalis' in NDA govt: Shah in Bettiah.

RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' s...

 India
3
Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

 Japan
4

Junio Paves Way for Financial Literacy with RBI Nod for PPIs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025