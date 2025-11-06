Olivier Rousteing Bids Adieu to Balmain: A New Era Begins

Designer Olivier Rousteing is stepping down as Balmain's creative director after a transformative 14-year tenure. Fusing Parisian tailoring with a digital-age celebrity influence, Rousteing leaves behind a legacy that reimagined French luxury.

Throughout his leadership, Rousteing revived Balmain with a bold blend of haute couture and pop culture elements. His formation of the 'Balmain Army'—a network of loyal models and celebrities—propelled the brand to new heights of glamour and visibility.

Rousteing's departure marks the end of an era. Facing both personal and professional challenges, he transformed adversity into motivation, and his work has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. A new creative direction for Balmain will be announced soon, signaling a fresh chapter for the iconic house.

(With inputs from agencies.)