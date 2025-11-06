Left Menu

Aimee Lou Wood on Finding Her Voice: From Criticism to Confidence

Aimee Lou Wood, known for her role on 'The White Lotus', criticizes a parody of her character on 'Saturday Night Live' and discusses her journey towards self-advocacy. She shares an episode from filming 'Anxious People' where she overcame her hesitation to voice her needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:04 IST
Aimee Lou Wood on Finding Her Voice: From Criticism to Confidence
Aimee Lou Wood
  • Country:
  • United States

Aimee Lou Wood, lauded for her performance in 'The White Lotus', has recently voiced criticism against 'Saturday Night Live' for their parody of her character, which included exaggerated fake teeth. This comes as part of her broader journey in learning to speak up about personal discomforts.

While shooting the film 'Anxious People', alongside Angelina Jolie, Wood faced an overwhelming scene but managed to assert herself amid multiple directions from the crew. Her newfound confidence was met with support from Jolie, who offered a reassuring thumbs up.

Wood reflects on her past fears of being perceived as argumentative and how overcoming them has allowed her to take charge of her needs. The actor candidly discusses her discomfort with Los Angeles' culture, likening it to an emotional rollercoaster.

TRENDING

1
Daily Wagers Demand Fair Treatment in March to CM's Residence

Daily Wagers Demand Fair Treatment in March to CM's Residence

 India
2
DoorDash's Bold Investment Strategy Raises Investor Concerns

DoorDash's Bold Investment Strategy Raises Investor Concerns

 Global
3
Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Spurs Confidence in NDA

Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Spurs Confidence in NDA

 India
4
Galgotias University Ascends in QS World University Rankings

Galgotias University Ascends in QS World University Rankings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025