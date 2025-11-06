Aimee Lou Wood on Finding Her Voice: From Criticism to Confidence
Aimee Lou Wood, known for her role on 'The White Lotus', criticizes a parody of her character on 'Saturday Night Live' and discusses her journey towards self-advocacy. She shares an episode from filming 'Anxious People' where she overcame her hesitation to voice her needs.
Aimee Lou Wood, lauded for her performance in 'The White Lotus', has recently voiced criticism against 'Saturday Night Live' for their parody of her character, which included exaggerated fake teeth. This comes as part of her broader journey in learning to speak up about personal discomforts.
While shooting the film 'Anxious People', alongside Angelina Jolie, Wood faced an overwhelming scene but managed to assert herself amid multiple directions from the crew. Her newfound confidence was met with support from Jolie, who offered a reassuring thumbs up.
Wood reflects on her past fears of being perceived as argumentative and how overcoming them has allowed her to take charge of her needs. The actor candidly discusses her discomfort with Los Angeles' culture, likening it to an emotional rollercoaster.