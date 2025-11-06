Left Menu

Jennifer Lawrence Discusses Intimacy on 'Die, My Love' Set

Actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she didn't feel the need for an intimacy coordinator on the set of 'Die, My Love' due to her comfort with co-star Robert Pattinson. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film, based on Ariana Harwicz's novel, will premiere on November 7, featuring a strong supporting cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:11 IST
Jennifer Lawrence
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid discussion about her upcoming film 'Die, My Love,' actress Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her experience on set with co-star Robert Pattinson. She revealed that the lack of an intimacy coordinator was due to her comfort level with Pattinson, emphasizing the trust and professionalism between them.

'Die, My Love,' directed by Lynne Ramsay, is adapted from Ariana Harwicz's 2012 novel. It follows the story of Lawrence and Pattinson's characters grappling with parenthood in a small town, leading to a descent into psychosis for Lawrence's character, Grace.

The film, a competitor for the Palme d'Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, is set for theatrical release on November 7. The cast also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek in significant roles.

