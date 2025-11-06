India Art Festival: Bridging Traditions and Generations in Delhi's 2025 Edition

The India Art Festival (IAF) is set to return to New Delhi's Constitution Club from November 7 to 9, 2025. This year marks the 10th edition in Delhi and the 35th across India, offering an extensive display of contemporary Indian art that connects regions, traditions, and generations.

Founded in 2008 by the Indian Contemporary Art Journal, the IAF was envisioned to provide visibility to artists from rural and semi-urban areas. This edition will feature 25 galleries, 450 artists, and more than 3,500 artworks, enhancing its reputation as a major multidisciplinary art event in India.

The festival will continue its dual-pavilion format, dividing between established galleries and the Artist's Pavilion for independent creators. The event will debut galleries like Red Leaf Art Gallery from the USA and highlight artists spanning media and styles, including icons like M. F. Husain and emerging talents.

