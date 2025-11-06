Echoes of Becoming: Neena Singh's Transformative Abstractions

Acclaimed artist Neena Singh will unveil her latest solo exhibition, Echoes of Becoming, at Bikaner House in New Delhi from November 9th to 17th, 2025. The exhibition invites viewers to explore abstraction as a transformative language, intertwining the tangible and intangible.

The exhibition curates a meditative space where Singh's canvases serve as metaphoric platforms for consciousness and emotion, melding color, texture, and rhythm. Neena Singh describes the exhibition as a journey through stillness, carrying traces of emotion, memory, and time.

Curator Rahul Bhattacharya praises Neena's works as layered meditations celebrating change. Situated in Delhi, the exhibition offers a dialogue between the artist's evolving engagement with abstraction and the city's cultural essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)