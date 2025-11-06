Left Menu

Echoes of Becoming: Neena Singh's Transformative Abstractions

Renowned artist Neena Singh debuts her solo exhibition, Echoes of Becoming, in New Delhi. The exhibition, from 9th to 17th November 2025, explores themes of abstraction and transformation, inviting viewers to an introspective experience through layered canvases that embody a meditative dialogue between color, texture, and emotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:14 IST
Echoes of Becoming: Neena Singh's Transformative Abstractions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed artist Neena Singh will unveil her latest solo exhibition, Echoes of Becoming, at Bikaner House in New Delhi from November 9th to 17th, 2025. The exhibition invites viewers to explore abstraction as a transformative language, intertwining the tangible and intangible.

The exhibition curates a meditative space where Singh's canvases serve as metaphoric platforms for consciousness and emotion, melding color, texture, and rhythm. Neena Singh describes the exhibition as a journey through stillness, carrying traces of emotion, memory, and time.

Curator Rahul Bhattacharya praises Neena's works as layered meditations celebrating change. Situated in Delhi, the exhibition offers a dialogue between the artist's evolving engagement with abstraction and the city's cultural essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Intercepts Contraband Poppy Seeds Concealed as Bird Food

Bangladesh Intercepts Contraband Poppy Seeds Concealed as Bird Food

 Bangladesh
2
Saatvik Green Energy Boosts Profit by 36% in High-Growth Phase

Saatvik Green Energy Boosts Profit by 36% in High-Growth Phase

 India
3
Blaze Engulfs Kolkata Shoe Godown, No Casualties Reported

Blaze Engulfs Kolkata Shoe Godown, No Casualties Reported

 India
4
Spacewood Furnishers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Ambitious Expansion

Spacewood Furnishers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Ambitious Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025